‘You, Sir, Also Need To Be Impeached’: GOP Rep Hammers Garland Over Biden Push To Get Ukrainian Prosecutor Fired

Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to be impeached over President Joe Biden’s push to get Ukrainian General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired.

Nehls held up a copy of the FD-1023 form alleging that the owner of Burisma bribed the Biden family with $5 million to fire Shokin, who had been investigating the Ukrainian energy company for corruption. Biden’s son, Hunter, served on the board of Burisma at the time of the alleged bribe.

“Mr. Garland, it’s clear. Joe Biden wanted Shokin fired so he would stop looking into Burisma, where Hunter was on the board. Would you agree?” Nehls asked.

“That—” Garland attempted to begin.

“Alright, let’s let the American people decide. Play the clip, play the clip,” Nehls said.

The Texas representative played a clip of Biden refusing to lend a $1 billion loan to Ukrainian businessman Petro Poroshenko unless Shokin had been fired. (RELATED: ‘Everyone Knows Why They Did It’: Jim Jordan Confronts Garland On Allegedly Slow-Walking Hunter Biden Investigation)

“Mr. Attorney General, what you just saw is Joe Biden in his arrogance and role as the vice president of this country, saying ‘if you don’t fire Shokin, the United States isn’t giving the $1 billion loan.’ Why would Joe Biden say that as the Vice President? Why would he say such a thing? Was it policy? Was it our policy at the time? Yes or no?” Nehls said.

“It wasn’t,” Nehls said, cutting Garland off.

He had documents from the Interagency Policy Committees crediting Shokin with making “significant reforms.” He then pointed to the new prosecutor who replaced Shokin and did not investigate Burisma.

“Joe Biden threatened a Ukrainian president and the prime minister. Everybody can see it, to fire Shokin or the United States won’t give the billion dollars. If that is not quid pro quo, sir, what is? I will tell you what it is, and America agrees with me. It’s bribery and it’s impeachable. Are you gonna do something about it? I bet you’re not, and that’s why you, sir, also need to be impeached,” Nehls said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in September launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden’s alleged influence-peddling scheme involving his son’s overseas business dealings. The investigation follows testimony from two whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Hunter’s former business associate Devon Archer to both the House Ways and Means Committee and Oversight Committee.

Archer testified during a July 31 hearing that Hunter spoke to his father on speakerphone during meetings and dinners with his foreign business partners on over 20 occasions. He also told the Oversight Committee that Hunter served on the board of Burisma due to his father’s “value” and used the Biden “brand” to protect Burisma from legal scrutiny.

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified in June that the DOJ slow-walked the investigation into Hunter’s tax and gun allegations and lied about no political interference being involved. After Hunter’s plea deal fell through, the DOJ handed down an indictment with three charges related to the 2018 gun purchase.