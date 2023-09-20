Jim Jordan Says Garland’s Testimony On Weiss’ Authority To Charge Hunter Made ‘No Sense’

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio ripped Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying Garland made “no sense” when testifying about special counsel David Weiss’s authority to file charges against Hunter Biden.

Garland testified during a Wednesday hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice” where Republicans criticized him on multiple issues, including the Hunter Biden investigation and the targeting of traditional Catholics. The FBI and Justice Department have faced accusations that they have become politicized in cases involving pro-life advocates and parents protesting at school board meetings and are involved in censorship following reports based on documents released to journalist Matt Taibbi by Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter. (RELATED: ‘We Didn’t Buy It’: Rep. Thomas Massie Says Merrick Garland Apparently Forgot ‘Everything’ During Hearing)

WATCH:



“The fundamental question is if he has the authority, why does he need the authority? That to me makes no sense, but that’s exactly what he tried to say. I had to make him a special counsel and so I don’t get it,” Jordan told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “The three letters they sent to us this summer, two to our committee and one to Senator Graham tell three stories. The point I always make is the story whose been consistent is the two whistleblowers. Their testimony has not wavered and they were subjected to about three hours of cross-examination from Democrats on the Oversight Committee back in July.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

“Never forget, July 10th, David Weiss tells Senator Graham I have not sought special counsel authority,” Jordan continued. “Then on August 11, the attorney general announces that David Weiss will be special counsel. What happened in those 32 days? What took place? The whistleblowers came forward with testimony and the plea deal, they were trying to sweep everything under the rug, the plea deal was declined by a judge who did her job and that’s why we got a special counsel. They were gonna get away with all this but for those two great whistleblowers and the judge in Delaware who did her job.”

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.