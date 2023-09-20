‘We Didn’t Buy It’: Rep. Thomas Massie Says Merrick Garland Apparently Forgot ‘Everything’ During Hearing

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said Republicans “didn’t buy” Merrick Garland’s claim he couldn’t recall things during a hearing Wednesday.

Garland testified during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice” where Republicans criticized him on multiple issues, including the Hunter Biden investigation and the targeting of traditional Catholics. The FBI and Justice Department have faced accusations that they have become politicized in cases involving pro-life advocates and parents protesting at school board meetings and are involved in censorship following reports based on documents released to journalist Matt Taibbi by Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter. (RELATED: Garland Won’t Say If Youngkin Pardon Of Father Charged After Protesting Daughter’s Sexual Assault Was Right)

WATCH:



“It’s longstanding FBI policy not to comment on ongoing investigation,” Massie told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Well, the job is investigating so they’re basically saying no comment on anything. Today he had just forgotten everything. He didn’t know. He wasn’t there. Couldn’t remember.”

Garland announced the appointment of United States Attorney David Weiss as special counsel Aug. 11 to investigate allegations surrounding Hunter Biden. During the hearing, Garland claimed he couldn’t recall any conversations with the FBI over the probe into the president’s son.

“We didn’t buy it. I didn’t believe it,” Massie told Ingraham. “But one of the things that came out of this hearing today, there is a dual system here.”

Massie also hit back at Garland over complaints about threats which he claimed were caused by criticism of specific prosecutors and FBI agents.

“When he talked about threats and tried to get some sympathy, we all looked at each other on the dais and we are like, wait, we get threats every day as members of Congress,” Massie said.

