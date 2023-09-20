‘False Appearance Of Consensus’: Medical Establishment Pushes Child Sex Changes Without Evidence, Psychiatrist Says

Psychiatrist Kristopher Kaliebe blasted the medical establishment’s guidance for gender dysphoric youth in an article for the “Restore Childhood” Substack on Tuesday.

Kaliebe, who is a professor of psychiatry at the University of South Florida, wrote in the article that professional medical organizations “actively suppressive of scholarly dialogue, attempting to create a false appearance of consensus.”

“I have been trying to engage within my professional organizations to increase the rigor of our scholarly dialogue and clinical approach toward treating gender non-conforming and gender dysphoric youth. While psychiatric clinicians have a full range of viewpoints regarding this challenging clinical dilemma, professional organizations have rallied around a single politicized, low-quality approach to care.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the American Psychiatric Association all support an affirmative model towards gender dysphoric kids, he noted. (RELATED: LGBTQ Group Study Finds That Kids Who ‘Come Out’ Younger Are At Greater Suicide Risk)

The board members of AAP voted to reaffirm their 2018 guidance recommending sex changes for gender dysphoric youth during a meeting in Itasca, Illinois, but also added a recommendation for further review of their medical guidance. The AAP’s 2018 guidance recommends that youth who identify as transgender be met with a “nonjudgmental approach that helps children feel safe in a society that too often marginalizes or stigmatizes those seen as different.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is calling for a “systemic review” of their guidance on sex changes for kids. The news comes as multiple European countries urge caution on administering transgender medicine to gender dysphoric youth. @DailyCallerhttps://t.co/IMatx8jodR — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) August 3, 2023

The recommendations came as multiple European countries, including England, Norway, and Sweden, have moved away from offering sex changes to minors due to their “experimental” nature.

Kaliebe says that while these organizations previously “erred on the side of caution in the face of unproven novel treatments,” they strayed from their former guidelines in regard to transgender treatments for minors.

“Within these organizations’ medical journals, there has never been open scholarly discussion detailing the most consequential and unsettled clinical questions regarding hormonal or surgical treatments for minors with gender dysphoria,” he writes.

A judge ruled in March that the AAP, along with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), and the Endocrine Society, must release information on how they came to endorse an affirmative model towards gender dysphoric kids.