Video Footage Shows SUV Rolling Into Dumpster After Gunman Fired Shots From Behind It

A violent altercation Tuesday afternoon left three individuals hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade, Florida, according to Miami-Dade police.

The incident was reported shortly before 1:00 p.m. Detective Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department stated that all three victims who were sent to the hospital are expected to recover from their non-life-threatening injuries, according to WPLG Local 10.

The shooting unfolded when individuals, leaning out of a dark-colored SUV’s windows, began firing at a group of people standing at the street corner. Surveillance footage of the incident shows the sequence of events.

In the video, there appears to be a man, wearing a white T-shirt and a red hat, taking cover behind a dumpster. The footage then shows the man retrieving a long gun from a black bag and firing back before fleeing the scene. Shortly after, a black SUV crashed into the same dumpster, with several passengers seen exiting the vehicle. (RELATED: ‘You’re Gonna Get Shot’: Video Shows Tense, 4-Hour Long Standoff As Theft Suspect Returns Fire From Behind Dumpster)

In the aftermath, officers cordoned off the adjacent avenue as they began a search for the shooter. While no official statement regarding arrests was made immediately after the incident, an individual in handcuffs in the rear of a police cruiser was seen near the investigation scene. Their involvement in the shootout and potential charges remained unclear as of Tuesday evening, the outlet reported.