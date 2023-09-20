‘Quiet The Noise’: Disney Claims They’re Going To Shut The Hell Up When It Comes To The Culture War (Yeah, Right)

I’ll believe it when I see it.

Bob Iger, the CEO of Walt Disney, told investors that Mickey Mouse & Co. will “quiet the noise” in the culture war that has turned both conservatives (and liberals at that) against the entertainment giant, according to an analyst note Wednesday via Reuters.

The brief statement from Iger, which is featured in an analyst report from Needham media analyst Laura Martin, was part of a presentation to investors Tuesday at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Iger’s comment comes amid Disney struggling to keep their business on solid ground. All around it’s a disaster, with Mickey Mouse struggling to launch his streaming business into profitability, make better movies than the trash they’ve been putting out, getting ESPN out of the hole they’ve dug for the once-sexy brand and selling off part of their television networks. In the most recent quarter, Disney fell short of revenue expectations.

Walt Disney threw themselves into the center of America’s culture war in 2022, when they publicly threw criticism at legislation in Florida that restricted the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. This then sparked up Ron DeSantis, the great governor of the Sunshine State, to launch a full out campaign against Disney — tag teaming with the state legislature to strip them of their self-governing authority over their parks.

Disney to ‘quiet the noise’ in culture wars amid Ron DeSantis feud: Bob Iger https://t.co/kmgtj0WV5z pic.twitter.com/BBmA4ZbwCQ — New York Post (@nypost) September 20, 2023

Like I said, man. I’ll believe it when I see it.

The only reason Disney is saying this to begin with is because it’s an attempt to get back into the green, but as far as them actually shutting the hell up, I have a hard time seeing that.

I mean, come on, you’re telling this to somebody like me who is very well aware of the constant left-wing talking points that come out of ESPN, the blatant propaganda that comes out of ABC, among other things that Disney is guilty of and you expect me to believe that you’re going to all of a sudden “quiet the noise”? (RELATED: Bud Light Losing Shelf Space At Major Retailers Like Walmart And 7-Eleven In Massive Blow: REPORT)

Yeah, right. Mickey’s pockets are just hurting right now.