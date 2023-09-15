REPORT: Bud Light Losing Shelf Space At Major Retailers Like Walmart And 7-Eleven In Massive Blow: REPORT

What a huge blow for Bud Light!

Bud Light’s sales have been crumbling for months because of the boycott against them following their disastrous partnership with Dylan Mulvaney. They even got dethroned as America’s top-selling beer by Modelo Especial.

Well, things are about to get even worse for Bud Light. The annual reset of shelf space is coming in the fall at major retailers, which will further decline the anti-American beer brand, according to a former Anheuser-Busch executive, local Bud Light wholesaler and beer industry analysts who spoke with ABC News in an interview.

With retailers usually reapportioning their shelf space based on sales performance and replacing struggling brands with hot-selling ones, Bud Light is now set to lose refrigerator space at huge beer sellers such as Walmart and 7-Eleven, according to industry sources who told this information to ABC News.

A reset of shelf space that takes hold every fall at major retailers could solidify the sales declines and make it much more difficult for Bud Light to return to its performance before the boycott, analysts say. https://t.co/T0kRnU9vVY — ABC News (@ABC) September 15, 2023

Now we’re really about to see Bud Light tank.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s been outright horrific for the Anheuser-Busch brand for months since the Dylan Mulvaney fallout, but now they’re not even going to have the chance to 100% sell their beer at places like Walmart? And then on top of that, they just recently got injected with even more brand poisoning after Bill Gates bought a load of stock? (RELATED: Bill Gates Just Bought A Whopping 1.7 Million Shares Of Anheuser-Busch: REPORT)

There’s no way in hell I see a recovery at this point. It’s over for Bud Light.