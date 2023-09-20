‘Ending The Scourge’: Here’s What Trump Will Propose In Iowa Immigration Speech

Former President Donald Trump will call for the largest domestic deportation operation in American history in his Iowa speech Wednesday afternoon and says he would reassign large portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement, according to excerpts of the speech reviewed by the Daily Caller.

“Following the Eisenhower Model, we will carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American History. I will also invoke the Alien Enemies Act to remove all known or suspected Gang Members, drug dealers, or Cartel Members from the United States, ending the scourge of illegal alien gang violence once and for all,” Trump plans to say in his speech in Dubuque, Iowa at the Grand River Conference Center.

“I will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement—including parts of the DEA, ATF, FBI, and DHS. And I will make clear that we must use any and all resources needed to stop the invasion—including moving thousands of troops currently stationed overseas to our OWN southern border. Before we defend the borders of foreign countries, we must secure the border of OUR country,” he plans to add.

Trump also plans to say he will “deploy the U.S. Navy to impose a full Fentanyl Blockade on the waters of our region—boarding and inspecting ships to look for fentanyl and fentanyl precursors. But we cannot wait until 2025 to begin stopping Biden’s nightmare at the border. That is why I am calling on Congressional Republicans to BAN Joe Biden from using a single taxpayer dollar to release or resettle illegal aliens into the United States effective September 30th. The time for talk is over—now is the time for action. I will bring back the TRAVEL BAN and expand it even further to keep Radical Islamic Terrorists out of our country,” Trump is expected to say.

“I will also use existing federal law to deny entry to ALL communists and Marxists to the United States. Those who join our country must LOVE our country—and we are going to keep foreign Christian-hating communists, Marxists, and socialists the hell out of America,” another excerpt from Trump’s speech reviewed by the Caller reads.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)