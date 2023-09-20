Garland Won’t Say If Youngkin Pardon Of Father Charged After Protesting Daughter’s Sexual Assault Was Right

Attorney General Merrick Garland declined to say whether Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia should have pardoned a father who was arrested during a school board meeting in 2021.

Youngkin pardoned Scott Smith, who was arrested during a June 22, 2021, school board meeting where he intended to comment on the mishandling of his daughter’s sexual assault, in early September. Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas asked Garland during a Wednesday House Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice” if Youngkin was correct to grant the pardon. (RELATED: ‘They Used Me To Silence Moms And Dads’: Pardoned Virginia Father Speaks Out About DOJ Memo, ‘Evil’ Soros-Backed DA)

“I don’t know the facts of the case, so I’m not in a position…” Garland said, before being cut off.

WATCH:



The National School Boards Association cited Smith’s arrest in a letter to Garland, after which he issued an October 4, 2021, memo calling on the FBI to “use its authority” against those who threaten public school officials.

The 2021 assault occurred inside a girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School by a male student who was wearing a skirt.

“We righted a wrong. He should’ve never been prosecuted here,” Youngkin said on “Fox News Sunday” when announcing the pardon. “This was a dad standing up for his daughter and just to remind everyone, his daughter had been sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a school and no one was doing anything about it.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.