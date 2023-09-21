REPORT: Cause Of Death Revealed For ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud

“Euphoria” star Angus Cloud’s cause of death has been confirmed as an accidental overdose, TMZ reported Thursday, citing the Alameda County Coroner.

Cloud suffered acute intoxication from a lethal combination of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine, according to TMZ. Cloud was found dead at his family’s home in Oakland on July 31. He was 25.

Angus Cloud Died from Accidental Overdose of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine https://t.co/G8fC4tuH1m — TMZ (@TMZ) September 21, 2023

Cloud’s mother, Lisa, initially reported the famous actor was found without a pulse. Police and firefighters were dispatched to the house, and Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene. Lisa also came forward to say her son died of a “possible overdose.”

Sources close to the family said Cloud had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after the death of his father, TMZ reported. His dad died after a brief battle with cancer and was buried in Ireland a week before Cloud’s body was found. Lisa confirmed the cancer “moved quickly which was devastating to all who loved him,” according to the outlet.

Cloud reportedly attended an album release party in the days leading up to his death, and those in attendance said he appeared to be happy and enjoying the social event, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Loaded Off Morphine’: Angus Cloud From Hit HBO Show ‘Euphoria’ Reveals How He Got That Wicked Scar)

His friends, fans and colleagues have continued to pay tribute to the fallen star on social media by posting photos and loving messages dedicated to Cloud’s memory.