‘Sets A Pretty High Bar’: Chris Evans Says He Aspires To Behave Like Captain America

Chris Evans says when it comes to deciding what kind of man he wants to be in life, he channels inspiration from Captain America.

Evans has played a number of roles over the course of his wildly successful career, but when asked in an interview released Tuesday about what he aspires to be like in real-life, he connected his personality with that of the character he has portrayed on screen.

“In terms of, you know, morality, in terms of your personal integrity and the man you want to be? I’d like to believe I have more in common with Captain America,” Evans told GQ. “He sets a pretty high bar.”

Robert Downey Jr was the one to convince Chris Evans to take the role of Captain America, saying the fame would expand his opportunities as an actor. Marvel Studios also rolled back his deal to just 6 movies to further entice Evans. (Source: https://t.co/nlRgY73EN0) pic.twitter.com/y9JdEeZqKC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 21, 2023

For those who think Evans is messing around, think again.

The famous actor spoke about how much he admired Captain America’s demeanor and what he stood for and how those qualities translate perfectly to real life.

“I love playing that role,” he said. “I feel connected to it in a way that when you revisit a character so many times you can’t help but try to absorb some of their traits and measure yourself against them,” he told GQ.

Evans spoke more about what he is like off-screen, when the world isn’t watching.

“It’s funny. I’ve been told that I’m an extrovert,” Evans said. “Even though I think we all kind of feel like introverts to some degree. I’m a pretty open person. I like communication.” (RELATED: REPORT: Chris Evans Relationship With New Wife ‘Got Serious Very Quickly)

“I, kind of to a fault, will dump my brain out unapologetically. Sometimes whether I’m asked to or not,” he said.

Evans said he’s uncertain whether he believes in Astrology, but he (and past girlfriends) have noticed his communication tendency matches with his astrological sign, Gemini.

“But that type of emotional sharing often comes with physicality that I’m comfortable in, you know, body language and cadence,” he said.