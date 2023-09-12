REPORT: Chris Evans’ Relationship With New Wife ‘Got Serious Very Quickly’

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were married in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Sunday, and reports indicate their relationship progressed very quickly from the moment they met.

A source close to the couple confirmed the details of their special bond and described how Evans and the Portuguese actress quickly clicked with one another. “They got serious very quickly,” the source said, according to People. The source also spoke of how the couple met in Europe and Evans immediately knew there was something special between them, the outlet reported.

“He kept saying he knew she was the one,” the source said, per People.

Robert Downey Jr. Grabs Dinner with Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost After Chris Evans’ Wedding (Exclusive) https://t.co/zWu0gHbG0m — People (@people) September 11, 2023

The source with direct knowledge of the situation reported that Evans “has been the happiest since they met,” and spoke of Baptista by saying she is “everything to him,” People reported. Their relationship was described as being one of a kind. “It was kind of love at first sight” for Evans, the source revealed, according to the outlet.

The step toward marriage was reportedly something that Evans has always been looking forward to.

“He has been ready to settle down for a while,” the source said, per People. “He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl.” (RELATED: Calvin Harris Reportedly Got Secretly Married In England)

Baptista was described as the perfect match for the famous actor. “She is beautiful, smart and just a good person,” the source said, according to People. “She is involved in charity work and truly cares about doing good. She is a very positive and happy person. It’s rubbed off on him.”

“It’s the best news that they are married,” the source added, according to the outlet.

The couple tied the knot at a private estate with a number of Evans’ Marvel co-stars in attendance, People noted.