Top GOP Recruit Launches Campaign To Challenge Swing-State Dem Senator In 2024

Republican David McCormick announced Thursday that he is running to challenge Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey in 2024.

McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO, previously ran for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. John Fetterman in the 2022 midterms, but narrowly lost the Republican primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz. The Republican launched his second Senate bid during an event at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he slammed Casey and the Biden administration for the border crisis, increased crime and inflation, according to his speech.

“I have total faith and confidence in the people of Pennsylvania, but we need the right kind of leaders to turn things around and give us the opportunity we deserve,” McCormick said. “That is why today, I am announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate. The hour is late, but our future is bright. But it’s only bright if we elect leaders who: create an economy that works for people who work; defend America from those who weaken us through bad policies, misplaced virtues, and weakness; stand up to China’s aggression; and give people hope, confidence, and faith that the American dream is alive for all.”

Pittsburgh — The stage is set for Dave McCormick here at John Heinz History Center for his Senate campaign announcement #PASen pic.twitter.com/u3zjfZoyXr — Matt Holt (@mattholt33) September 21, 2023

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines of Montana praised McCormick’s entrance into the GOP primary field, which remains largely open. (RELATED: Dem Senator In Battleground State Announces Reelection Bid)

“Dave McCormick has done a remarkable job of unifying the grassroots in Pennsylvania,” Daines said in a statement. “A graduate of West Point, combat veteran and Pennsylvania job creator, Dave is exactly the type of candidate who can win both a primary and a general election in one of the most competitive states in the country. It’s great news that Dave is stepping up to serve our country once again.”

Former Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, who lost to now-Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro by nearly 15 points last year, decided against running for Senate in late May. Casey announced his run for reelection in early April, and he has held the seat since 2007 when he overwhelmingly beat incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Santorum.

There has been sparse polling on this Senate race, according to FiveThirtyEight’s survey compilation. An early May survey indicated that McCormick would lose to Casey by 12 points, according to Susquehanna Polling & Research.

The Cook Political Report characterizes the Pennsylvania Senate seat in the “Lean D” category, along with races in Michigan, Montana, Nevada and Wisconsin.

“I will do that for the people of Pennsylvania. I will unify the Republican party in our great commonwealth. More than that, I will work hard to earn the vote of all citizens of the commonwealth, across all parties,” said McCormick. “And I will defeat Bob Casey and ensure that all Pennsylvanians have the kind of leadership they deserve!”

