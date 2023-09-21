EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Glenn Youngkin Kicks Off Early Voting Push In Virginia Ahead Of November Election

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will release a digital ad Friday morning, telling residents of the commonwealth to get out and vote early ahead of the November election, the Daily Caller has learned.

Youngkin has been traveling across Virginia over the week working to secure Virginians’ votes ahead of the November election and will release a basketball-themed video — as a former college basketball player — entitled “Get Off The Sidelines.” The Caller first obtained a copy of the ad.

“Virginia, this fall, we can cut taxes, grow jobs, build safe communities and stand up for parents,” Youngkin says in the video. “But to get it done, we need to win! And we can’t win if our candidates go into Election Day already down thousands of votes. So get in the game by making a plan to vote early. Here’s how!”

“Registered voters can cast a ballot starting September 22nd. Now, one: no excuse needed to vote early. Two: vote absentee by mail or three: vote early in person!” a voiceover from a basketball referee says.

“We need you off the bench,” the referee then tells the spectators.

“I’m in. We’re in. We’re in,” spectators in the video say.

“Secure your vote by visiting secureyourvotevirginia.com. Let’s get to work, Virginia, and win!” Youngkin concludes. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Republicans Call For Oversight Of UVA Youth Gender Clinic Exposed By Daily Caller Report)

We are all over the Commonwealth securing the vote of all Virginians! @DiggsForSenate is going to help us flip the Senate and hold the House. Register to vote early TODAY: https://t.co/MQ0JlGKd3E 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/JboEZzEKTx — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 20, 2023

Today, on National Voter Registration Day, we were out in Manassas with @Woolf4VA and @yestoyesli securing Virginian’s votes to continue to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family! Secure YOUR vote today: https://t.co/MQ0JlGKd3E 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/Ky8XFhcL40 — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 19, 2023

It was a great night to Secure Your Vote in Henrico with @WinsomeSears and @JasonMiyaresVA! Together, we are going to hold the House and flip the Senate. Let’s go win this November! Register to early vote today: https://t.co/MQ0JlGKd3E 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/wICeyJs8vb — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 19, 2023

“Governor Youngkin is bringing Republicans off the sidelines for early voting,” Dave Rexrode, Team Youngkin chairman and senior advisor to Youngkin, told the Caller before the release of the ad. “We’re competing to win this election and deliver a commonsense, conservative agenda for Virginia. Virginia Republicans have united behind Governor Youngkin’s Secure Your Vote initiative and we are in a full-court press all the way until Election Day. It’s game time.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Glenn Youngkin Has Raised More Than $7.5 Million Since Launching Candidacy)

The ad will be released online Friday morning.