The UN General Assembly Is Apparently A Feeding Frenzy For Hookers: REPORT

Step aside Davos, the U.N. General Assembly is in town, and they’re flying in all their favorite prostitutes, according to a report published Wednesday.

World leaders and their entourages are apparently giving a significant financial boost to sex workers as they gather in New York City, sources told Page Six. “Business goes up 20 percent to 25 percent,” one source very familiar with the sex summits told the outlet. “Girls literally fly in from Vegas and Europe … it’s like a hooker convention.”

High-priced escorts are being brought into New York City from all over America and Europe, the sources noted, per the outlet. And they’re being paid well for the work, sometimes making between $3,000 and $5,000 per session, according to Page Six.

“They go to hotels because they can’t go to the residences or the embassies,” the source added, per the outlet. Allegedly the “diplomats go crazy because they’re so repressed where they are … they don’t have these girls.”. (RELATED: The World’s Richest People Have A Plan For Food Shortages: The ‘Sniff Test’)

A similar story emerged from the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos in Jan. 2023. Managers of escort services said they sent a slew of women to the global summit, mostly for diplomats and socialites. And these customers are apparently far more demanding than regular clientele, wanting the absolute best of what bought love has to offer.