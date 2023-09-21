‘Blood On Her Dress’: Witnesses Recount JFK Assassination In New Docuseries

National Geographic will premiere its new documentary series Nov. 5 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

The three-part docuseries “JFK: One Day In America” will air its second installment in Nov. The documentary features newly colorized and improved footage of the investigation, police radio recordings, live broadcasts and videos from dozens of television crews surrounding the infamous assassination of Kennedy.

“The landmark docuseries weaves archival footage, some colorized for the first time, with key testimony from the last surviving witnesses to create an immersive, minute-by-minute examination of that pivotal day that forever changed history,” per the release.

The series will also feature statements from the witnesses during the assassination. “Mrs. Kennedy came forward and I can see blood on her dress, where she cradled the President’s head in her lap and she said, ‘Let them see what they have done,” a journalist who witnessed the event recalled. (RELATED: Trump Promises To Release ‘The Remaining Portion’ Of JFK Assassination Files If Reelected)

Another witness recounted the chaos brought about by the assassination. “I saw a father take his little boy and put his body on top of the boy,” another male witness said.

Clint Hill, who served as Jackie Kennedy‘s secret service agent at the time, sadly narrated, “I jumped to the rear bumper. Mrs. Kennedy was screaming, ‘I love you, Jack.’ I wasn’t fast enough.”