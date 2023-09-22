‘Micro-Cults’: Gavin Newsom Is Terrified That His Son Is Listening To Joe Rogan And Jordan Peterson

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California expressed concern during a recent interview about his son’s interest in right-leaning figures like Joe Rogan, Andrew Tate and Jordan Peterson.

Newsom spoke to Bloomberg for an interview published Sept. 7, in which he focused on the topics of AI and its implications for governance.

California’s new executive order targets (and celebrates) powerful new AI technology. https://t.co/Kmgog8GT3m — Bloomberg (@business) September 6, 2023

During the interview, the outlet asked Newsom whether he had talked to his children about potential issues surrounding AI.

“I had a very serious conversation with my oldest daughter about the chatbots on Snap,” Newsom responded, before pivoting to a discussion of his son’s interest in online content creators that many Democrats denounce as dangerous right-wing extremists.

“I really worry about these micro-cults that my kids are in,” the governor told Bloomberg. “I say micro-cults because I don’t know if there’s a better way to describe it. My son is asking me about Andrew Tate, Jordan Petersen [sic]. And then immediately he’s talking about Joe Rogan. And I’m like, here it is, the pathway.”

Andrew Tate is a masculinity influencer and former professional kickboxer facing charges in Romania for rape and human trafficking, Joe Rogan hosts the popular interview podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” and Jordan Peterson is a clinical psychologist and the author of “12 Rules For Life.” (RELATED: California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office Pressured Dems To Shelve Transgender Bill: REPORT)

All three have been widely accused of radicalizing young men by turning them away from progressive values.

Newsom’s oldest son, Hunter, is 12 years old.