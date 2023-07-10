Joe Rogan Pans MSNBC With Just Two Words As ‘Neo-Nazi’ Fitness Article Resurfaces

Podcaster Joe Rogan panned MSNBC with just two words on Monday after the outlet reposted an article alleging that caring about physical fitness is akin to being a “Neo-Nazi.”

MSNBC columnist Cynthia Miller-Idriss wrote a piece in March of 2022 arguing “the far right has taken advantage of pandemic at-home fitness trends to expand its decade-plus radicalization of physical mixed martial arts.” Miller-Idriss cited a report that claims “a network of online ‘fascist fitness’ chat groups on the encrypted platform Telegram are recruiting and radicalizing young men with neo-Nazi and white supremacist extremist ideologies.”

“Initially lured with health tips and strategies for positive physical changes, new recruits are later invited to closed chat groups where far-right content is shared.”

Rogan and a handful of others reacted to the post.

“Being healthy is ‘far right.’ Holy fuck.”

Twitter owner Elon Musk said “MSNBC thinks you’re a Nazi if you work out lmaooo.” (RELATED: Jamaal Bowman Proves He’s Probably The Strongest Member Of Congress With Jaw-Dropping Bench Press)

Grabien founder Tom Elliott mocked the network.

“MSNBC Exclusive! We take a deep dive into the weird world of ‘far right’ Americans & their bizarre infatuation w/ eating healthy, going outside, staying fit, & having meaningful relationships.”