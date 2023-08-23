‘Republicans Did This To Us’: Nikki Haley Hammers GOP Rivals On Debate Stage For Raising Debt Ceiling

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley directly slammed her fellow Republican rivals on the debate stage Wednesday evening for voting to raise the debt ceiling.

Haley not only blamed President Joe Biden’s administration for hurting the U.S. economy, but argued Republicans also contributed, she told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum. The former governor called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott for approving a borrowing limit hike, and took aim at former President Donald Trump for adding trillions to the nation’s debt.

“I care about the fact that no one is telling the American people the truth. The truth is that Biden didn’t do this to us, our Republicans did this to us too,” said Haley. “They need to make sure they understand these are taxpayer dollars, it’s not their dollars. And while they are all saying this, you have Ron DeSantis, you’ve got Tim Scott, you’ve got Mike Pence, they all voted to raise the debt. And Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt.” (RELATED: ‘Hard Truths’: Nikki Haley Slams Republicans For Role In Economic Decline)

WATCH:

House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Biden came to an agreement after weeks of negotiating in early June to raise the nation’s borrowing limit, which the president signed just days before the U.S. could have defaulted on its debt. Republicans were able to garner some concessions like capping non-defense discretionary spending at Fiscal Year 2022 levels, clawing back unspent COVID-19 stimulus funds and cutting IRS funding.

Haley also slammed Republicans for the $2.2 trillion pandemic stimulus bill, which she argued resulted in millions of Americans hooked on Medicaid and food stamps. The former U.N. Ambassador pledged to limit spending, borrowing and earmarks she attributed to fellow Republicans.

“Our kids are never going to forgive us for this,” said Haley. “At the end of the day, you look at the 2024 budget, Republicans asked for $7.4 billion in earmarks. Democrats asked for $2.8 billion. So you tell me who are the big spenders? I think it’s time for an accountant in the White House.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.