Oliver Anthony Signs With United Talent Agency

Country singer Oliver Anthony signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for global representation in all areas after his breakout single topped numerous charts since its debut in August.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 despite Anthony not having a label or agent, according to Variety. The agency’s clients include major figures and companies in TV, music, film, sports, fashion and more. Other musicians who have signed with UTA include Post Malone, Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers, Dolly Parton, Guns N’ Roses and more.

“We’re honored to represent such an authentic artist, and excited to put together a global strategy to bring Oliver Anthony and his music to the people,” said co-head of UTA Nashville, Jeffrey Hasson, and agent Curt Motley, in a joint statement.

UTA also represents country singer Jamey Johnson, who appeared with Anthony at his first rural gig. Johnson reportedly offered to counsel Anthony as he rose to fame overnight.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” has been on the Hot 100 charts for 11 weeks straight, according to Variety. It is the first song in history to be on the chart by an artist who had never previously appeared on the chart.

Anthony’s song has become another “conservative anthem” alongside Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town,” which also hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, per Deadline. (RELATED: ‘Millionaires Talking Sh*t’: Oliver Anthony And Joe Rogan Respond To Backlash From ‘The Office’ Star).

Anthony’s hit song was used at the Republican primary debate hosted by Fox News on Aug. 23, which “bothered” him, according to his 10-minute-long YouTube video.

“The one thing that has bothered me is seeing people wrap politics up into this,” he said roughly two minutes into the video. “I’m disappointed to see, like, it’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me like I’m one of them. It’s aggravating seeing certain musicians and politicians acting like we’re buddies and act like we’re fighting the same struggle here, like we’re trying to present the same message.”