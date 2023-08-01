Jason Aldean Hits No. 1 As Country Artists Dominate For First Time Ever

As of Tuesday, country music icons are dominating the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since the chart began in 1958.

Jason Aldean is in the top spot with his anthem “Try That in a Small Town,” which shot to success after the corporate media and losers over at CMT attempted to cancel both him and the song. The song came in at No. 1 for its debut, and rose to No. 1 on the Billboard chart in just a week, according to the magazine.

Morgan Wallen has mostly held the No. 1 spot throughout 2023, thanks to his surprise album, “One Thing At A Time.” Wallen’s single, “Last Night,” has experienced one of the longest runs in the chart’s history, breaking record after record. The incredible tune metaphorically throat-punched the corporate media, which claimed America only loves the track because we’re all trying to “own the libs.”

The only reason mainstream libs hate ⁦@MorganWallen⁩ is because he PROVES you can be HUGE in America without establishment support ✌🏽💕🇺🇸 Media Loses It Over Morgan Wallen’s Latest Number One Hit | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/REVGtzNmG2 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) March 22, 2023

Sure, “owning the libs” is fun, but “Last Night” is a genuinely fantastic song. It currently sits at No. 2, followed closely by Luke Combs’ cover of “Fast Car.”

This is the first time in history that country music stars have taken up the top three spots on the Billboard chart, and it’s truly inspiring. I come from the U.K., where we regularly make a song No. 1 on the charts as a form of protest. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Continues To Dominate The Music Industry, Despite Cancelation Efforts)

When we were sick of having that terrible show “X-Factor,” choose our Christmas No. 1 year after year, we rallied together and placed “Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine in the No. 1 spot, 17 years after its release. Why? Because eff Simon Cowell and his cookie-cutter music crap, that’s why.

Is the same thing happening in America right now? Are we subconsciously supporting country music artists because they’re the only ones singing about a country we want to live in? No. Making Aldean No. 1 was a highly conscious decision. I just wish We the People had the power to do more to help ourselves during these chaotic times.