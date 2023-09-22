REPORT: Police Arrest 17-Year-Old For Allegedly Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend, Her Mom Before Going On Rampage

A North Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, mother and daughter were left for dead after the daughter’s ex-boyfriend allegedly stabbed the two in their home on Thursday.

Seventeen-year-old John Bradley is accused of killing 16-year-old Rianna Glass and her 39-year-old mother Rosalyn Glass before stealing their car and getting into an accident that injured an unidentified 14-year-old girl.

Rianna and Bradley had previously been in a relationship but broke up in August, District Attorney Terence Houck explained in a Thursday news conference, adding that just a week earlier, Rianna had told Bradley that she was now in a relationship with someone else.

On Wednesday night, Rianna had notified a friend that Bradley would be coming over to their house, according to WPVI-TV. In the early morning hours of the next day, the same friend received a text from Rianna explaining that Bradley was refusing to leave.

Both Rianna and her mother were found dead with stab wounds. Rosalyn Glass was found at the top of the stairs and Rianna was on the floor of a bedroom, WPVI reported. (RELATED: Man Accused Of Shooting Pregnant Teenage Girlfriend For Not Getting An Abortion)

Bradley also allegedly stole the mother’s car. The vehicle was found wrecked not far from their home, with Bradley and a 14-year-old girl being found at the scene after both were ejected from the vehicle, according to WPVI. The girl suffered serious injuries and has been hospitalized. A knife was found at the scene of the accident, near Bradley.

He has since been taken into custody and is being held at the juvenile detention facility in Northampton County, WFMZ reported.