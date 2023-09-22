‘No One Is Allowed To Question Him’: Ted Cruz Compares Merrick Garland’s ‘Smug Entitlement’ During Testimony To Fauci

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz compared Attorney General Merrick Garland to former National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Anthony Fauci on Friday.

“He is the legal equivalent of Anthony Fauci. Fauci says, ‘I am the science.’ Merrick Garland’s response is, essentially, ‘I am the law.’ And they’re both wrong,” Cruz said in his “Verdict with Ted Cruz” podcast.

AG Garland Stonewalls Congress, Tries to Cover up DOJ Obstruction. @benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts.https://t.co/JMZzfeJAyH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 22, 2023

Cruz claimed that evidence is not only accumulating against President Joe Biden but against Garland as well, who is “being personally implicated now in multiple felonies.” The Senator likened the attorney general’s “attitude that seems to say, ‘how dare you question me,'” to Fauci, who publicly denied gain-of-function research during the COVID-19 pandemic while acknowledging it in private emails.

“Merrick Garland, from the day he was sworn in, has demonstrated a contempt for Congress, a contempt for the American people, a smug entitlement that no one is allowed to question him,” Cruz said. “I have questioned Merrick Garland, now, many times and he will not answer, he will not give you a straight answer to anything.” (RELATED: Jonathan Turkey Says Merrick Garland’s Refusal To Answer Questions Has Led Americans To Distrust DOJ)

Garland testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, where he refused to answer questions regarding discussions with Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss. The attorney general claimed he was unaware of Weiss’ work with Hunter Biden’s late brother, Beau Biden, before making Weiss special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.