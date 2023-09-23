3 Killed In ’Targeted’ Shooting In West End Atlanta

Two people and a gunman were killed in a shooting in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police.

A shooting claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 17-year-old, and two others in their 20s and 30s. The grim incident took place at around 1:25 p.m. in the 640 block of Evans Street, situated just opposite the Mall West End, reported USA Today.

According to law enforcement, a man armed with a firearm confronted two unsuspecting individuals, and started shooting at them. One of them managed to fire back at the gunman and fatally shot the suspect. All three individuals involved in the confrontation succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have stated that they are no longer searching for any other suspect at this point but are still looking into the suspect’s motive. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras, leading police to believe they understand the events that took place, reported WSB TV. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest State Judge For Allegedly Opening Fire While Driving, ‘Intentionally’ Crashing Into Vehicle)

#BREAKING: Three people were fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood, police said. https://t.co/e8SrR30E82 — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) September 23, 2023

There have been several shootings reported earlier this week including one last Tuesday in Northwest Miami-Dade, Florida that injured 3 people. Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department, assured the public that all three individuals were transported to the hospital and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and this is a developing story.