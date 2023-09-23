Costco Recalls Nearly 50,000 Mattresses As Consumers Report Cases Of Visible Mold

Costco recalled 48,000 mattresses following reports of mold by more than 500 customers, as noted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall specifically pertains to customers who have purchased either the Novaform Comfort Grande 14-inch or the Novaform Dream Away 8-inch mattresses this year. These mattresses were exclusively sold at Costco stores in the San Francisco Bay area, across the Greater Northwest region, and through the retailer’s online platform. The mattresses’ prices range from $150 to $750.

CPSC provided a description of the mattresses on their site. “The ComfortGrande 14-inch mattress has a blue base with “Novaform” printed in white letters. The DreamAway 8-inch mattress has a gray base with “Novaform printed in white letters.”

The potential mold on these mattresses may be attributed to water exposure during the manufacturing process. This mold can cause severe health problems especially to those with weakened immune systems, damaged lungs or mold allergies, CPSC noted. (RELATED: Costco Recalls Popular Product For Possibly Containing Small Pieces Of Metal, Glass)

For those who are in possession of the mattresses that have been recalled, it’s best to reach out to the manufacturer, FXI. The company will provide the customers either a full refund or a free replacement.