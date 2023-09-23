Mets’ Jeff McNeil Gets Blasted In The Groin After Outright Embarrassing Whiffed Swing

This is so symbolic of the New York Mets — straight comedy.

When the Metropolitans entered the 2023 season, they were facing off against incredibly high World Series expectations because of the big balla spending of owner Steve Cohen in the offseason. But just like most opponents in the campaign, they took an L on that too.

And the perfect symbolism of this happened Friday night when the Mets were in Philadelphia to play the Phillies.

New York position player Jeff McNeil stepped into the batter’s box for an at-bat in the tenth inning against Phillies pitcher Seranthony Dominguez. On the very first pitch, Dominguez threw an inside throw, but in typical Met fashion, McNeil swung away.

And not only did he swing at a horrible pitch, he embarrassingly whiffed it, and not only did he embarrassingly whiff it, but it ended up hilariously hitting him … right in the crown jewels.

WATCH:

Jeff McNeil drew a walk in the 10th inning after this happened on the first pitch of the at-bat. (via @AppleTV) pic.twitter.com/HsXRndylpg — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 23, 2023

Just a perfect representation of how 2023 has gone for the New York Mets.

And I can’t lie, I’m loving every single tear of misery from Mets fans, made even better with my team and New York’s rival (the Atlanta Braves) being one win away from 100 this season.

Oh, man. I know that’s gotta hurt Mets’ fans souls, especially considering this is the same fan base that also has to deal with the depression of being New York Jets fans. How’s that Aaron Rodgers experiment going for ya? (RELATED: Oakland Athletics Hilariously Roasted For Gifting Miguel Cabrera A Cheap Ass Bottle Of Wine)

God, I love this … couldn’t happen to a better despicable fan base.