Aaron Rodgers Out For Season After Suffering Torn Achilles In New York Jets Debut: REPORT

It’s official: Aaron Rodgers’ season is over, and his career could be too.

In the very first Monday Night Football possession for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills, the superstar quarterback suffered an injury that was suspected to be a season-ending torn Achilles.

Fast forward to Tuesday and we now have confirmation — Rodgers did indeed tear his Achilles and is out for the entire 2023 campaign, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And not just that, but Schefter also dropped the bombshell that this could be the end of Rodgers’ career as well. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Leaves ‘Monday Night Football’ With Injury In Jets’ First Possession, Could Be Out For Rest Of Season)

“An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career. Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over,” Schefter reported. “There already are questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too.”

The New York Jets will now have to rely on Zach Wilson, or go through free agency for another quarterback option.