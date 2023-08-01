Justin Verlander Reunites With Houston Astros At Trade Deadline Amid Disastrous Season For New York Mets

My man got out of Dodge!

The New York Mets already shipped off superstar starting pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, and now they’re doing the same with the legendary Justin Verlander, who they’ve traded to Houston where he will reunite with the Astros. The blockbuster moves come amid a disastrous 2023 season for the Mets.

The trade — confirmed by both the Mets and Astros — sees New York moving Verlander and cash considerations to Houston for outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford. Per MLB Pipeline, Gilbert was the Astros’ top prospect, while Clifford was ranked number four in H-Town’s minor league system.

The cash considerations in the deal are reportedly the Mets covering $35.5 million of Verlander’s contract over the next two seasons. If Verlander opts into the 2025 campaign on his current deal, New York will hand Houston another $17.5 million.

We have acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner RHP Justin Verlander and cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league OFs Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford. To make room for Verlander on the 40-man roster, the Astros designated IF Joe Perez for… — Houston Astros (@astros) August 1, 2023

We’ve acquired minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford from Houston in exchange for RHP Justin Verlander and cash considerations. — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2023

I don’t blame Justin Verlander one bit for wanting to get out and get back to Houston.

And speaking of the H-Town, I love how the Astros pulled the ultimate flex. Not only did they get Verlander back to boost their chances to win another World Series, but they got the Mets paying a large portion of his contract while all they do is regress even further as a franchise. (RELATED: Yankees Fan Caught Red-Handed Dumping Ice Cream And BBQ Sauce On Rival Mets Fan)

This is so laughable, so New York Mets — which is a laughable organization, so it fits.

Straight up comedy.