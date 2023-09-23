‘Most Oedipal Weird Thing’: Anderson Cooper’s Mom Offered To Act As Surrogate For His Son

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, was willing to be the surrogate for his son prior to her death in 2019.

Cooper refused the offer from Vanderbilt, who died at age 95, calling it the “most Oedipal weird thing” in an interview with the Times of London.

“I was like, ‘Mum, that is the craziest, most Oedipal weird thing. Please! Even for you, Mum, that’s fucked up,” Cooper told the outlet. “We would have been on the cover of the New York Post for the next 18 years. Are you kidding me?”

The CNN anchor did not elaborate on whether his mother was serious about carrying his baby as a senior citizen. (RELATED: Anderson Cooper Reveals How He Felt When Madonna Spanked And Humoed Him On Stage)

Cooper reportedly received almost all of his mother’s estate after she succumbed to stomach cancer. Despite missing out on her Midtown apartment to his eldest brother, Cooper was set to inherit “all the rest” from Vanderbilt, who had an estimated net worth of $200 billion.

Cooper’s son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born on April 27, 2020 — several months after Vanderbilt’s death. The CNN host announced Wyatt’s birth on his show three days after he was born.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child,” Cooper told his audience. “I’m so grateful for all those who paved the way and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am incredibly grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him, and gave birth to him.”

Copper came out as gay by form of an open letter penned to personal friend and Daily Beast blogger Andrew Sullivan in 2012.