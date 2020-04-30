‘I Am A Dad’: Anderson Cooper Introduces His ‘New Love,’ Son Wyatt Morgan Cooper

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper took a moment Thursday evening to announce the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper.
"I am a dad," Cooper said as he introduced his three-day-old son to the world.
“Blessed with new life and new love,” Cooper began. “So, I just wanted to take a moment to share with you some joyful news of my own. On Monday I became a father. I’ve never said that out loud and it astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son, and I want you to meet him.”
“He was — he was 7.2 pounds at birth, and he is sweet and soft and healthy, and I am beyond happy, Cooper continued, offering his thanks to the surrogate who carried Wyatt and her family as well. “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m so grateful for all those who paved the way and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him, and gave birth to him. It’s an extraordinary blessing she and all surrogates to give to families.”
Cooper shared an additional photo of his new son on Instagram.
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
“I do wish my mom and dad and brother were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to think they can see him. I imagine them all around each other smiling and laughing and watching, looking down on us. Happy that their love is alive in me and Wyatt and that our family continues,” Cooper concluded.