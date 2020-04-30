‘I Am A Dad’: Anderson Cooper Introduces His ‘New Love,’ Son Wyatt Morgan Cooper

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper took a moment Thursday evening to announce the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper.

“I am a dad,” Cooper said as he introduced his three-day-old son to the world. (RELATED: Anderson Cooper Rushes To Commercial As E. Jean Carroll Says Most People Think Rape Is ‘Sexy’)

WATCH:

“Blessed with new life and new love,” Cooper began. “So, I just wanted to take a moment to share with you some joyful news of my own. On Monday I became a father. I’ve never said that out loud and it astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son, and I want you to meet him.”

“He was — he was 7.2 pounds at birth, and he is sweet and soft and healthy, and I am beyond happy, Cooper continued, offering his thanks to the surrogate who carried Wyatt and her family as well. “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m so grateful for all those who paved the way and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him, and gave birth to him. It’s an extraordinary blessing she and all surrogates to give to families.”

Cooper shared an additional photo of his new son on Instagram.

“I do wish my mom and dad and brother were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to think they can see him. I imagine them all around each other smiling and laughing and watching, looking down on us. Happy that their love is alive in me and Wyatt and that our family continues,” Cooper concluded.