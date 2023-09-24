‘Broken Weirdo’: Trump Stirs Feud With Howard Stern On Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump just poured fuel to his ongoing dispute with Howard Stern Saturday, as he posted on Truth Social and branded the self-proclaimed “King of All Media” as a “broken weirdo.”

In recent years, Stern has been critical of Trump’s political influence which might have prompted the former president lashing out at the radio host. “The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience,” said Trump.

“Until just recently, I haven’t heard his name mentioned in years. I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went Woke, and nobody cares about him any longer.” He continued, “I don’t know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn’t be much. His influence is gone, and without that, he’s got NOTHING – Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!”

Trump used to be in good terms with the media personality and even frequently made guest appearances on Stern’s radio show. The former president’s tirade came a few days after Stern declared on his radio show that he’s woke. (RELATED: ‘I’m Going Crazy’: Howard Stern Says His Fear Of Covid Is Causing Fights With His Wife)

“By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke,” Stern said Monday. “If woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude, call me woke as you f–king want.”