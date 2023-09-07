‘I’m Going Crazy’: Howard Stern Says His Fear Of COVID Is Causing Fights With His Wife

Radio show host Howard Stern revealed his obsession with and fear of COVID-19 has strained his relationship with his wife.

Stern shared his “neurotic” paranoia over the new strain of the virus has led to arguments and fights with his significant other, Beth Ostrosky. Ostrosky is reportedly much less concerned about the virus and has a vibrant social life. (RELATED: ‘Top Idiot In The Country’: Howard Stern Unleashes On NBA Star Kyrie Irving Over His Vaccine Stance)

“I’m going crazy with this. My wife yelled at me last night. We got into a fight,” Stern said.

He added he has not contracted the virus yet, but suffers from anxiety over the chance he does.

“You know how paranoid I am about getting COVID? I haven’t gotten it, and I’m pretty safe, and I really don’t want to get it.”

Stern stated his age, 69, puts him at a higher risk for a more severe case of COVID-19.

“Everyone goes, ‘Don’t worry. It’s just a cold for me.’ It’ll probably be way worse. You know what I mean? I mean, I’m the lucky one who will completely fall apart.”

He claims his wife’s age, 51, puts her at lower risk, giving her less reason to take such stringent precautions against the virus.

“You know, my wife’s considerably younger than me, as you might have heard. And you know, she’s not as concerned about getting COVID as I am, because, you know, I’m an older dude,” Stern said.

He says he has participated in some of his wife’s social plans despite his fear of the virus. However, when the new strain of the virus was announced, he said he supported mandatory lockdowns. Stern added he has already placed himself on a voluntary lockdown.

“Beth has a bunch of plans. She has like a wedding shower to go to and lunch to go to with a friend and a dinner and a blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. So, you know, we’re really making an effort. We go out to restaurants. We went to the Ed Sheeran concert. We’ve really been out there. I haven’t gotten COVID. And I’m like, you know what? If I get it, I get it,” Stern said.

“Then all of a sudden they announce there’s a new strain of COVID and it’s on the rise. And, you know, people are being hospitalized. ‘It’s time to go back down into lockdown.’ And I’m like, you mean I’m just emerging, and now I’m going back into lockdown!” Stern added.

Stern shared he has argued with his wife over her participation in social events amid rising COVID-19 rates.

“She goes, ‘That’s what you do. Every time I say I’m going to do something, you bring up COVID.'”

Stern said he apologized to his wife.

“I’m just expressing my fear to you, and I’m scared,” Stern said.

The radio show host conceded his personal fear of the virus likely stems from his neurosis.

“It makes me nervous. I’m neurotic. Listen, I have a lot of issues. I’m a neurotic. You know what a neurotic is?” Stern said.

Stern has long been a supporter of strict measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

In January 2022, Stern said those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine should be banned from hospitals. He argued the vaccine should be mandatory, even if it means violating individual freedoms.

Stern slammed Republicans for the end of mask mandates and said relaxing mask rules is “fucked up” in March 2022.

Stern also argued tennis superstar Novak Djokovic should be banned from the sport over his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.