‘I Am Woke, Motherf*cker’: Howard Stern Boasts About Getting Another Vaccine, Addresses Critics

Howard Stern confronted the haters who say he’s too woke by embracing his “wokeness,” during Monday’s edition of “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM.

Stern began by saying critics have commented on how he’s “woke” now, and he decided to lean into his wokeness.

“By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke,” Stern fired back. He slammed critics by defending his stance. “I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep.”

Stern went on to elaborate on his perception of what being “woke” means in today’s society, and demonstrated that he couldn’t care less about falling under that label.

“And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you fucking want,” he said.

Stern slammed his critics.

“I’m not for stupidity, you know,’ he said.

He then went on to boast about all the “woke” activities he has been participating in lately.

“I ran out Friday morning. I was over at CVS. Thank you, CVS. I went over there 9 a.m. and got myself that new vaccine for COVID,” Stern said, enthusiastically.

“Fucking science. This fucking country is so great,” he said. “I am woke, motherfucker, and I love it.”

He went on to declare his pride in being lumped into the “woke” category, then slammed those who claim not be woke by trashing their character.

“I am woke. I think that’s a compliment.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Going Crazy’: Howard Stern Says His Fear Of Covid Is Causing Fights With His Wife)

He said the “guys on the internet” who claim they are not woke “seem to be really angry, super against gay people — especially transgender.”

Stern ended the conversation with a roaring declaration, Yahoo reported.

“Am I for kids being able to read about anything in school? Yeah, I am. I don’t give a shit what kids read,” he said. “Give me vaccines, man. I’m all for it… I like being woke, if that’s what woke means.”