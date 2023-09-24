Derby Goalkeeper Josh Vickers’ Wife Dies Just Three Months After Their Wedding

Ex-Arsenal star Josh Vickers was left heartbroken after his wife died a mere three months after their wedding.

The Derby footballer mourned the death of his wife and wrote a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram Saturday. The former Arsenal goalkeeper expressed his grief via social media, and confirmed the death of his wife Laura.

“I have written and unwritten this so many times and still can’t find the right words to say and don’t know if I ever will. On Tuesday evening my wife lost her long battle against cancer….” 27-year-old Vickers wrote.

“Laura is the strongest, bravest and most loving person I have ever met. Even though everything she was going through, she continued to smile, never letting anything get in the way of having a good time and making a lifetime of memories.” He continued, “We have cried, laughed and danced our way through some tough times. I will cherish every moment we spent together from the first time we meet [sic] to the moment you peacefully passed. I know that you will be looking down on me and continue to inspire me every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Vickers (@joshuavickers)

The footballer also mentioned in the post his gratitude towards people who have helped his family. “Thank you to everyone that has supported myself and both families through this incredibly difficult time. Truly fortunate to have the most amazing family and friends!”

He concluded the post with, “I Love You Always & Forever🤍”

Vickers parted ways with Arsenal back in 2015. Subsequently, he had stints with clubs like Swansea, Lincoln, and Rotherham. During the summer, he made the move to Pride Park, following his former Rotherham manager, Paul Warne. Vickers marked his debut earlier in the current season. (RELATED: Arsenal Fans Brawl Each Other In MetLife Stadium While Gunners Get Spanked By Manchester United In Pre-Season Friendly)

This past Saturday, Derby County officially announced that the goalkeeper had been omitted from the squad for their match against Carlisle due to personal circumstances. In a touching display of solidarity, his teammates walked onto the field holding up a shirt with Vickers’ name and number on the back following Saturday’s win at Carlisle.