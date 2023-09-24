Joe Namath Shares Thoughts On Jets Coaching Staff Amid Zach Wilson’s Struggle Against Patriots

Jets legend Joe Namath shared his thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the New York Jets game against the New England Patriots Sunday.

Count Namath on the list of disgruntled New York Jets fans who are losing patience with Zach Wilson. The iconic former Jets quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer witnessed the Jets muster a mere six yards of offense during their first 18 plays against the New England Patriots at the MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon.

In response to the struggling performance, Namath took to X to vent his mounting frustration, sharing his discontent through a series of posts.

Among his posts were, “Why would Zach just go down when he could’ve spun outta there and maybe found a receiver, bought some time. Geez.” He continued, “If the ground is slippery it’s like that for both teams!… It’s disgusting to see us throw short of the first down marker on 3rd if the receiver isn’t running vertically.”

Why wouldn’t he have caught that ball?!! Is he afraid of a wet ball? — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

In the end, Namath started to look into the coaching staff. He wrote, “I’m starting to wonder if Zach’s playing like he’s being coached. He’s making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position.” (RELATED: Jets Continue To Prove They’re Dysfunctional After Incompetent Grounds Crew Leaves Paint Footprints All Over End Zone)

“If the team doesn’t start playing better you’ve gotta start looking at the coaches and general manager.”

It seems like Wilson loses his magic every time they play against the Patriots. New England Patriots’ latest win is their 15th consecutive win against the New York Jets and a lot of fans were hoping the streak would end but that did not happen.