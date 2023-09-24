Jets Continue To Prove They’re Dysfunctional After Incompetent Grounds Crew Leaves Paint Footprints All Over End Zone

This is so New York Jets.

The dysfunctional franchise was absolutely roasted Sunday by fans all across the NFL prior to their game against the New England Patriots (they’re comically down at the time of publication, 13-3) at MetLife Stadium — this after attendees noticed that the Jets’ end zone was horribly painted and white footprints were left all over the place by the grounds crew.

Whoever painted the Jets end zone didn’t do the greatest job. There are white footprints all over the place. pic.twitter.com/sJhqGi5sS2 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 24, 2023

And that was before players came out to start warming up, things got even worse when they hit the turf.

Reporters who were at the game noticed that the amount of white footprints increased dramatically, which hilariously added further embarrassment to such a dysfunctional organization.