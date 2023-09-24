Editorial

Jets Continue To Prove They’re Dysfunctional After Incompetent Grounds Crew Leaves Paint Footprints All Over End Zone

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is sacked by Anfernee Jennings #33 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
This is so New York Jets.

The dysfunctional franchise was absolutely roasted Sunday by fans all across the NFL prior to their game against the New England Patriots (they’re comically down at the time of publication, 13-3) at MetLife Stadium — this after attendees noticed that the Jets’ end zone was horribly painted and white footprints were left all over the place by the grounds crew.

And that was before players came out to start warming up, things got even worse when they hit the turf.

Reporters who were at the game noticed that the amount of white footprints increased dramatically, which hilariously added further embarrassment to such a dysfunctional organization.