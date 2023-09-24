Powerball Jackpot Rises To $785 Million After No Winner On Latest Draw

After nobody won the jackpot for Powerball’s drawing Saturday night, the anticipation for Monday’s drawing has reached a fever pitch as the jackpot surges to a staggering $785 million.

In the Saturday drawing, the winning numbers were 1, 12, 20, 33, and 66, with the Powerball number 21. The excitement didn’t end there, though, as some lucky players managed to win some money. Three tickets, sold in California, Florida and New York matched all five white balls, securing themselves a hefty $1 million prize. Meanwhile, a player from Michigan accomplished an extraordinary feat by not only matching all five white balls but also doubling their $1 million prize to an impressive $2 million, thanks to the prize multiplier.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in July 2023, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the elusive red Powerball. The ticket holder won the grand prize of $1.08 billion, per CBS News.

Lottery players will soon get another shot at winning big, after the Powerball jackpot grew to $785 million – the fourth-largest ever https://t.co/S7aakdyynw — CNN (@CNN) September 24, 2023

However, the subsequent 28 consecutive drawings have passed without a jackpot winner. This streak of no winning ticket can be attributed to the odds stacked against hopeful participants, with the chances of hitting the jackpot standing at one in 292.2 million, per CBS News. (RELATED: Colorado Man Wins Two $1M Powerball Play Prizes With The Same Numbers On Same Day)

Each Powerball ticket can be bought at $2 per play, which makes it accessible to a lot of people. These lottery tickets can be purchased in 45 out of the 50 U.S. states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, per the outlet.

The Powerball has live drawings, which take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.