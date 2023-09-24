Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At Viral TikTok Trend

Ryan Reynolds delighted his Instagram followers after he posted a picture of himself poking fun at a viral meme Sunday.

The 46-year-old actor shared a snap of himself on his Instagram story where he was seen lying on his pillow wearing a hoodie and wrote, “Jus’ thinkin’ ’bout the Roman Empire.” Reynolds joined in the viral meme that has been all over social media for days now. It appeared as though he was playfully hinting to his fans that, like many men, he shares an interest in the Roman Empire, occasionally dedicating his free time to pondering its historical significance.

The Roman Empire trend started with Artur Hulu, a Roman re-enactor who goes by the name “Gaius Flavius” on social media, who posted on the Roman Empire on his Instagram. Hulu asked “How often do you think about the Ancient Rome?” “Ladies, many of you do not (realize) how often men think about the Roman Empire,” he wrote. “Ask your husband/ boyfriend/ father/ brother — you will be surprised by their answers!” (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Cracks Joke About ‘Deadpool’ Joining Marvel And Disney)

The meme is so popular the past few days, in fact, the “Deadpool” star was not the only one who participated in the viral trend. Paul Mescal, who’s set to star in “Gladiator 2,” was asked the Roman Empire question at the Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show and he replied, “I would say in the last six months, I’ve been thinking about the Roman Empire quite a bit.”