Ryan Reynolds Responds After Chiefs Fan Uses ‘Deadpool’ Line At 2021 Draft To Propose To Girlfriend

Ryan Reynolds had an epic response after a Chiefs’ fan used a line from “Deadpool” to propose to his girlfriend during the 2021 NFL Draft.

“After announcing the Trey Smith pick, OUR GUY PROPOSED TO HIS GIRLFRIEND DEADPOOL STYLE @VancityReynolds,” the tweet from the Kansas City Chiefs’ team read. “LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO.” The post was noted by USA Today in a piece published over the weekend.

The post included video of the whole event beginning at the mention of their favorite superhero, Wade Wilson from “Deadpool,” up to her saying “yes.” (RELATED: Gwen Stefani Says ‘Yes Please’ To Blake Shelton’s Proposal)

Check it out!

“You’re the jigsaw piece whose curvy edges complete my life,” the fan shared, before he got down on one knee right there on stage and said, “Will you marry me?” (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts To Quarantine Life In Fundraising Clip To Help Frontline Workers)

She said yes and the two embraced in a kiss.

The 44-year-old actor has since caught wind of the proposal and tweeted a response to his millions of followers.

“I thought everyone in KC was an Ant-Man fan,” Reynolds shared, noting how “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is a huge KC Chiefs fan. “Congrats to the happy couple!”

The lucky lady, Briana Sue McAlister, also shared in a comments thread on Facebook how the whole team was in on the big moment and she was truly surprised.

“I can’t say thank you enough to The Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL for helping my amazing fiance Toby Kostner pull off this proposal,” she wrote. “I honestly had zero clue he was going to do this! He is absolutely my person and I can’t wait to be his wife! Our story started with the Deadpool movie and I’m proud to have that Ring Pop as we move to the next phase of our lives!”

Congratulations!