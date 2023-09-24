’Not How You Hold A Raquet’: Serena Williams Isn’t Impressed With Kim Kardashian’s Tennis Skills

Serena Williams playfully teased the reality star when Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself sporting a bikini while on the tennis court Saturday.

Taking to social media, Williams couldn’t resist poking fun at the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star after she uploaded several pictures of herself on the tennis court over the weekend. In the photos, the 42-year-old Kardashian seemed more preoccupied with flaunting her swimwear fashion and donning a bubblegum-pink Chanel logo-print bikini, rather than showcasing her athletic prowess.

In another photo, Kardashian is seen holding her tennis racquet in a unique way. One snapshot captured her stretching it out to the side, while another featured her in a poised position, seemingly ready to execute a serve. She added a tennis ball emoji and a pink heart as her caption, adding a touch of sporty flair to her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The 23-time Grand Slam champion commented on the post and quipped, “Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol 😍😍.”

The retired athlete and the mom of four have maintained a close friendship over the last 20 years, with Kardashian even attending Williams’ wedding to Alexis Ohania in 2017. (RELATED: Serena Williams Says There Is No Way Women Can Beat Men In Tennis In Incredible Resurfaced Footage)

In a Vogue interview, the reality star turned fashion mogul said, “I’ve known Serena for so long and am so happy she’s found her prince. From the moment she told me she met Alexis in Rome, it was like . . . she’s been so happy and has this light about her that is so special to see. You just know it is so real. He makes her so happy and that just makes her friends happy.”