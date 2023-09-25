Border Protection Quietly Dropped A Bunch Of UFO Videos Over Summer 2023

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) quietly released a slew of records and videos of UFOs in Aug. 2023.

CBP released 12 videos in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, all of which allegedly contain footage of UFOs (or “unidentified aerial phenomena”). All of the footage is available for download, and is accompanied by a UFO report titled “The Pentagon’s UAP Task Force: Mideast Security and Policy Studies No. 183.”

The report is an older document, said to be written by Franc Milburn, and had something to do with the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at the Bar-Ilan University. It’s unclear precisely what the report has to do with the videos, which are pretty stunning unto themselves.

One of the videos clearly shows an orb flying in close proximity to a plane, to the point where it appears the orb is chasing the plane through the sky. It’s clear the object isn’t moving like any other craft known to man.

Most of the footage appears to show some type of orb following aircraft or flying over land. In one particular video, we can see one of these super-fast objects glide over what appears to be some type of urban development or military base. (RELATED: Does Anyone Else Feel Like These UFO Hearings Were A Little Too Convenient?)

So, what are these orbs? We have no idea. They’ve shown up consistently around army installations, and seem particularly fascinated with military activity. But other than that, we’re still none the wiser as to what the heck is going on in our skies.