REPORT: Restaurants Ordered To Close After Inspectors Find ‘Accumulation’ Of ‘Dead Insects’ And ‘Mold-Like’ Substances

Several restaurants in southeastern Florida were ordered to shut down temporarily in mid-September due to a number of health-related infractions, according to a local report.

Certain branches of restaurants including KFC and Taco Bell were ordered to close in accordance with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DPBR). The restaurants are not closed indefinitely, but will stay closed until the establishments are able to serve food without violating health concerns, according to Local 10.

DIRTY DINING: 🍴 Roaches, unwashed hands and food temperature issues were just some of the violations found last week at restaurants in South Florida. https://t.co/ZOH0wevmy3 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 25, 2023

The restaurants in question received many reports such as: “Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Soda gun holder at front bar has mold like buildup,” the outlet reported.

Florida’s DPBR has ordered many of the restaurants to close pending a “follow-up inspection,” Local 10 reported, while others appear to be on a mandatory hiatus from serving customers.

Some of the restaurants are stand-alone establishments, but many are popular food chains such as KFC, Taco Bell, Papa John’s and Panera, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Live, Small Flying Insects’: Multiple Florida Restaurants Ordered To Close After Health Violations)

For the KFC and Taco Bell branches, there was allegedly an “accumulation of dead insects, or other pest [sic]. Throughout establishment Observed; Approximately 4 dead flying insects on wall in back stock room. Approximately 10 dead flying insects on wall at storage shelf in chicken prep area,” according to Local 10.

The restaurants mentioned are only a few within a long list of temporarily closed food establishments inspected by the DBPR, Local 10 reported.