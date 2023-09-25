‘Sudden Severe Turbulence’ On JetBlue Flight Leaves Eight Hospitalized

Eight individuals, including seven passengers and a crew member, were hospitalized Monday after experiencing “sudden severe turbulence” on a JetBlue Airlines flight, ABC News reported.

The incident occurred as the JetBlue Airlines Flight 1256, originating from Guayaquil, Ecuador, approached Florida. The plane landed safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where medical personnel were on standby to attend the injured passengers and the crew member, ABC News reported.

The plane was taken out of service following the incident, the outlet noted, citing the airline’s representatives. (RELATED: Former White House Official Dana J. Hyde Dies From Injuries Suffered During ‘Severe Turbulence’ On Business Jet)

Seven customers and one crew member were taken to the hospital after a JetBlue Airlines flight encountered “sudden severe turbulence” as it neared Florida, the airline says. https://t.co/1WNpPoIvYQ — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 25, 2023

“JetBlue will work to support our customers and crewmembers,” JetBlue Airlines said in a statement, according to WTVJ.

This event follows a series of similar incidents involving other airlines. In August 2023, at least 11 passengers on board a Delta Airlines flight from Milan, Italy, to Atlanta, Georgia, were hospitalized after the aircraft experienced severe turbulence while in air. In July, a similar accident on an Allegiant Airlines flight resulted in the hospitalization of two passengers and two staff members.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recorded an increase in serious injuries related to turbulence, with 17 reported in the previous year, up from 13 in 2019. The cause of the turbulence and the condition of the hospitalized individuals remained undisclosed as of Tuesday, according to ABC News.