Shirtless Man Driving Golf Cart With A Dog On His Lap Leads Police On Wild Pursuit

Now what on Earth made him think this would be a good idea?

Wanted for robbery and grand theft auto, a shirtless man with a dog on his lap led police on a slow-speed chase in a golf cart Sunday night in the San Fernando Valley, according to police via KTLA.

The pursuit began just after 9 p.m. in Ventura Boulevard’s 18700 block, ending approximately 10 miles from the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Oxnard Street around 9:44 p.m., according to the outlet.

Video of the chase, obtained by KTLA, shows the shirtless man driving down the road in a golf cart with the word “security” tagged on the side, weaving through traffic and going on the wrong side of the road while switching lanes — and doing this with multiple police vehicles driving behind him, also riding slow. And did I already mention that he was holding a dog in his lap while all of this was going on?

The shirtless (and shoeless) guy eventually tried to make a run for it on foot, also carrying the dog while he was sprinting off, but — no shocker here — he was tackled by police in a business parking lot and placed under arrest.

“Don’t drink, don’t do drugs, be a better person,” the man said as he was being placed into a police vehicle, though it’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were actually involved.

Damn, I swear people today have lost their ever-lovin’ minds.

Now obviously we don’t know for sure if drugs or alcohol were involved here, but judging by his comments to the press, I’m going to assume that either one or both played a factor. And if they didn’t, then that just makes this situation even worse for this guy. Who on God’s green planet is doing some crazy ish like this while sober?

And why am I not shocked that this happened in Los Angeles? (RELATED: ‘COME GET IT’: Unhinged Golfer Rips Off Shirt And Challenges Rival Group To Fistfight Over Stolen Ball)

Great city, but man, Democrats have ruined that paradise.

Sad stuff, man. For our society and that town.