‘COME GET IT’: Unhinged Golfer Rips Off Shirt And Challenges Rival Group To Fistfight Over Stolen Ball

This should absolutely be the standard for viral videos.

On a golf course this week, some guy completely lost his mind during an altercation with a rival group, ripping off his shirt and challenging one man to a fight. And the whole thing was caught on video for our popcorn pleasure.

It’s not known when and where all of this happened, but it appears that things heated up when a man in a green polo — fitting for his Hulk persona — stole somebody’s golf ball.

In the background of the video, you can hear multiple golfers asking for the ball back, but ol’ tough guy wasn’t playing any of that.

“You’ll leave after I don’t give you a g*ddamn thing,” he says in the video.

The two sides continue to exchange words for a few more moments, but then all of a sudden, the golf ball burglar transforms into King Kong, blowing a gasket and challenging a guy to throw down. (RELATED: Idiot Brutally Rocks Moron’s Dome In Wild Brawl Between Saints And Panthers Fans)

“I’ll plant you, b*tch boy,” screamed Kong at some dude apparently named Walter (?). “Now get the f*ck off the cart!”Then King Kong turns into Hulk, ripping his shirt and flexing as he screamed, “You see that! That’s a dude that’s been to heaven, b*tch! And you want to test God? You f*cking come get it, s*it stack!”

(SIDE NOTE: I’m over here dying laughing at “sh*t stack”)

Then, after labeling Mr. Hulk as mentally ill, the group of golfers bounced (obviously not wanting any of the smoke) and that’s where the video ends.

this golfer guy gonna become a meme 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yVBQZUFZK6 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 21, 2023

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is what a viral video should look like. Straight gold.