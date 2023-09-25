‘Democrats Do Not Give A Damn’: Ted Cruz Blasts Biden’s Border Crisis

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz blasted President Joe Biden’s border crisis on Monday in an episode of his “Verdict with Ted Cruz” podcast.

The senator said that “Democrats do not give a damn” about the influx of illegal immigrants that have crossed the border, including got-aways who escaped Border Patrol and vanished into the United States.

Into the Lion’s Den: Debating School Choice, Abortion, Second Amendment, and the Border Crisis with Austin Liberals. @benfergusonshow and I recap this epic debate on #Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts.https://t.co/HrkkcFqDkN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 25, 2023

“So, 50,000 in 2020. One year later, August of 2021, 209,840. So, it’s increased 400%,” Cruz said. “So, it stays up four x where it was under Trump, and how about August of 2023, they just released the numbers: 232,972. It’s nearly 500% where it was in August of 2020.”

“That’s what happens when you have open border Democrats who empower the cartels, and among other things, make billions of dollars for the cartels in human trafficking and drug trafficking, not concerning themselves with the death and suffering and misery that results from it,” Cruz said.

There has been a surge in illegal immigration since the end of Title 42, the Trump-era expulsion policy, in May. Despite this, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Biden is “stopping the flow at the border” during an August press conference. The number of illegal immigrants in Border Patrol custody nearly doubled in August, roughly three months after the end of Title 42. (RELATED: CBP Says Three Migrants Arrived To Border with Tuberculosis: REPORT)

Jean-Pierre refused to answer Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy’s question about illegals immigrants Thursday, attempting to blame Republicans for the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.