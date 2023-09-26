Hall Of Famer Brooks Robinson Dies At 86

The Baltimore Orioles announced on Tuesday the passing of Brooks Robinson at the age of 86.

The baseball legend earned the nickname “The Human Vacuum Cleaner” for his extraordinary defensive skills, according to Fox News.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball,” the Orioles said in the announcement.

Robinson was undeniably one the most outstanding defensive third baseman of Major League Baseball, securing a streak of 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards. He played with the Orioles from 1955 to 1977. Robinson’s achievements include being named an All-Star 18 times, two World series championships, a World Series MVP award, and his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983, the outlet noted.

Several prominent names in sports have paid tribute to the baseball player.

“Brooks Robinson is iconic – not just in the game of baseball, but in Baltimore as a whole. Few people captured the hearts of a community like Brooks. His charm, kindness and class truly made him one of a kind,” Ravens’ Owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. (RELATED: Legendary MLB Pitcher, Manager Roger Craig Dies At 93; Won Three World Series As Player)

Sports commentator Scott Van Pelt also shared a touching story he had with Robinson.

“I got a Brooks Robinson foul ball. Can’t believe it,” he said. “After school we have to play catch with this ball. Obviously. I figure I can throw a major league curve ball with it. I can’t. I throw it low, my friend can’t catch it … Ball rolls down the street and into a sewer. The Brooks ball is gone … I tell this story decades later at a charity event in Baltimore … A week later a box arrives at my house with this and a note: Hope this makes up for the one that got away, Brooks,” he said.