CNN Host Tells UAW President He ‘Effectively’ Endorsed Biden After He Said There’s ‘No Point’ In Meeting With Trump

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain took shots at former President Donald Trump on Tuesday’s episode of “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”

Host Wolf Blitzer pointed out that many UAW members are supporters of Trump. He then displayed a social media post from Trump, in which the former president said President Joe Biden’s embrace of electric vehicles will cost thousands of autoworkers their jobs.

Fain said that electric vehicles will not harm union workers as long there is a “just transition.” He added that the companies should “do the right thing and put this work under our agreements or to our standards.” (RELATED:‘It’s Wrong’: Former Obama Official Rips Biden For Attending UAW Picket Line)

He then called into question the sincerity of Trump’s public support for the autoworkers.

He said that he saw a “pathetic irony” in Trump deciding to host a rally in support of the autoworkers’ strike at a “non-union business.”

“His track record speaks for itself. In 2008 during the Great Recession, he blamed UAW members. He blamed our contracts for everything that was wrong with these companies. That’s a complete lie. In 2015, when he was running for president, he talked about doing a rotation, taking all these good-paying jobs in the midwest and moving them somewhere in the south where people will work for less money, and then to make people beg for their jobs back at lower wages,” Fain said.

The UAW President said that “the ultimate show” of Trump’s opinion of workers was his failure to support General Motors (GM) workers during a 2019 strike.

“Where was he then? Our workers at GM were on strike for 60 days, for two months. They were out there on the picket lines. I didn’t see him hold a rally. I didn’t see him stand up at the picket line. And I sure as hell didn’t hear him comment about it. He was missing in action,” Fain said.

Blitzer then asked Fain if he would meet with Trump during his upcoming visit to Detroit.

“I see no point in meeting with him, because I don’t think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for. He serves a billionaire class, and that’s what’s wrong with this country,” Fain responded.

Blitzer said that his refusal to meet with Trump “effectively sounds as an endorsement for Biden.”

Fain denied that his lambasting of Trump was an endorsement of the current president.

“It’s not an endorsement for anyone. It’s just flat out how I view the former president,” Fain said.

Biden joined striking workers at the UAW picket line on Tuesday. The visit was planned after Trump announced he would skip the second GOP primary debate to meet with plumbers, electricians, and autoworkers in a show of support for the strike.