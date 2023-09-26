‘It’s Wrong’: Former Obama Official Rips Biden For Attending UAW Picket Line

A former adviser to former President Barack Obama blasted President Joe Biden for joining striking members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Tuesday.

Biden attended a picket line in Michigan Tuesday, the day before former President Donald Trump was slated to give a major speech in that state instead of attending a Republican primary debate. The UAW walked off the job at three auto manufacturing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri at midnight Sept. 15 after failing to reach an agreement with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler). (RELATED: ‘We Are Going To Go Off The Brand’: UAW Worker Rips Biden, Says ‘We Need To Change Things’)

WATCH:

Biden to UAW Protesters: “Wall Street didn’t build the country. The middle class built the country… You deserve what you’ve earned and you’ve earned a hell of a lot more than you gettin’ paid now.” pic.twitter.com/Z4TjHyN3Ew — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 26, 2023

“For him to be going on a picket line is outrageous,” Steve Rattner, who was the “auto czar” during the Obama administration, said in an interview, according to NBC News. “There’s no precedent for it. The tradition of the president is to stay neutral in these things. I get the politics. The progressives all said, ‘We don’t want a mediator; we want an advocate.’ And he bowed to the progressives, and now he’s going out there to put his thumb on the scale. And it’s wrong.”

“You deserve what you’ve earned and you’ve earned a hell of a lot more than you gettin’ paid now,” Biden said during his visit to the picket line.

The union sought a four-day work week and a 36% salary increase over five years, according to Bloomberg. Biden endorsed the union’s demand for the pay increase. The UAW has also criticized President Joe Biden’s efforts to promote electric vehicles, Politico reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.