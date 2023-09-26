DeSantis Press Director Says Kari Lake Spreading ‘Completely Insane Lies’ About His COVID Response

A spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake of spreading “completely insane lies” about DeSantis’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapid Response Director for DeSantis’ 2024 campaign Christina Pushaw accused Lake of lying about DeSantis while appearing on the Patrick Bet-David Podcast.

For the record Kari Lake started this by telling completely insane lies about @RonDeSantis Covid response on @PBDsPodcast. As soon as she started taking the heat for lying, she posted this telling us it’s time to move on from Covid. Yeah not happening. https://t.co/e9BJmJpe9l — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 26, 2023

Lake compared DeSantis’ response to that of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“DeSantis took a page out of Gavin Newsom’s playbook,” Lake told Bet-David. “Despite what he says, he shut the beaches down, he did force vaccines, he did force face masks on our kids.” (RELATED: Dem Strategist Doug Schoen Says Newsom-DeSantis Debate Is A ‘Direct Personal Insult’ To VP Harris)

“DeSantis forced vaccines on kids?” Bet-David questioned.

“He forced vaccines on people, on workers, he forced face masks on children. And he was for all that, DeSantis was for all that,” Lake concluded.

Pushaw publicly asked Lake, who she claims blocked her on Twitter, why former President Donald Trump awarded Dr. Anthony Fauci with a Presidential Commendation.

“Kari if you’re reading this on your burner, please ask Trump why he gave Fauci an award on his last day in office,” Pushaw tweeted.

Pushaw reposted a Tweet from one user who said, “I lived in Florida during much of COVID, took my daughter to the open beaches and never once put her in a mask. I don’t care what you think of Kari Lake—what she said here is false.”